Kansas Inmate Free After Doppelganger Found 17 Years Later | NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Kansas Inmate Free After Doppelganger Found 17 Years Later

"When I saw that picture, it just made sense to me," Richard Jones reportedly said

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Kansas Department of Corrections
    Ricky Amos (left) and Richard Jones (right)

    Richard Jones always insisted he didn't commit the aggravated robbery that landed him in prison for 17 years, and last week he was finally able to walk free, the victim of a case of apparent mistaken identity, NBC News reported.

    Two years ago, Jones started hearing from other inmates at Lansing Correctional Facility in Kansas that there was another inmate that didn't just look like him, but had a similar-sounding name.

    Soon, attorneys tracked down Ricky Amos, whom witnesses could barely tell apart from Jones. A judge vacated Jones' conviction, allowing him to walk free Thursday; Amos has not been charged with the robbery.

    "When I saw that picture, it just made sense to me," Jones told the Kansas City Star. "They say you can’t see the picture clearly if you [are] in it, but if I was outside this picture I would have seen the same thing."

    Powerball by the Numbers

    [NATL] Powerball by the Numbers

    Forty-four states participate in Powerball drawings. Find out which state has hit the jackpot the most and what numbers seem to come up most often.

    (Published Monday, June 12, 2017)
    Get More at NBC News
    Published 4 hours ago | Updated 56 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices