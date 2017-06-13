Kansas Inmate Free After Doppelganger Found 17 Years Later

Richard Jones always insisted he didn't commit the aggravated robbery that landed him in prison for 17 years, and last week he was finally able to walk free, the victim of a case of apparent mistaken identity, NBC News reported.

Two years ago, Jones started hearing from other inmates at Lansing Correctional Facility in Kansas that there was another inmate that didn't just look like him, but had a similar-sounding name.

Soon, attorneys tracked down Ricky Amos, whom witnesses could barely tell apart from Jones. A judge vacated Jones' conviction, allowing him to walk free Thursday; Amos has not been charged with the robbery.

"When I saw that picture, it just made sense to me," Jones told the Kansas City Star. "They say you can’t see the picture clearly if you [are] in it, but if I was outside this picture I would have seen the same thing."

