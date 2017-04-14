Are Jerusalem's Easter Pilgrims Taking the Wrong Path?

Christian pilgrims have retraced the last steps of Jesus Christ along Jerusalem's Via Dolorosa, but some scholars say he may have taken another route, NBC News reported.

Dolorosa is traditionally believed to be the path through the Old City he took when he was condemned to die, given a cross, forced to wear a crown of thorns, and ultimately crucified.

But Reverend Hector Patmore, a scholar on the life of Jesus at Jerusalem's St. George's College, says the Via Dolorosa is unlikely to be the right route.

An ancient map shows where Jesus was tried, allowing scholars to work backwards to show a much shorter route starting at the Tower of David.