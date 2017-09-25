J Is for Jeep Jogging Strollers Recalled Over Fall Hazard

A Delta-made jogging stroller whose leg brackets can break, putting children at risk of falling, was recalled as of Monday, Sept. 25, 2017.

About 28,000 jogging strollers from sold across the country at Target, Walmart and other stories is being recalled because its leg brackets may break, posing a fall risk.

One child fell from a J Is for Jogging all-cross-country, all-terrain jogging stroller, made by Delta and sold for a year starting August 2015, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice posted Monday. There have been four total reports of stroller leg brackets breaking.

Anyone with the stroller should stop using it and get in touch with Delta to have it repaired for free. Consumers can call 1-800-377-3777 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET on weekdays, email recall@deltachildren.com or visit the Delta recall center.

These model numbers are included in the recall: 11988-835, 11988-340, 11988-436, 11988-656, 11988-838, 11988-0261, 11998-0251, 11998-314, 11998-439, 11998-439, 11998-850. Visit this page to see specific lot numbers.