How to Snag Cheap Gas Over Memorial Day Weekend

Travelers have more opportunity to save on gas this weekend, with a little on-the-road planning, CNBC reported.

More than 39.3 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home over Memorial Day weekend, according to AAA. Most — 88.1 percent — will be driving.

Many stations vary pricing by how you pay, so it helps to have both cash and a rewards credit card in your wallet.

"Carrying cash is always very helpful, because more and more gas stations are offering that cash discount," said Allison Mac, a spokeswoman for GasBuddy.







