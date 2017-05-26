How to Snag Cheap Gas Over Memorial Day Weekend | NBC 10 Philadelphia
How to Snag Cheap Gas Over Memorial Day Weekend

More than 39.3 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home over the weekend

    Travelers have more opportunity to save on gas this weekend, with a little on-the-road planning, CNBC reported.

    More than 39.3 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home over Memorial Day weekend, according to AAA. Most — 88.1 percent — will be driving.

    Many stations vary pricing by how you pay, so it helps to have both cash and a rewards credit card in your wallet.

    "Carrying cash is always very helpful, because more and more gas stations are offering that cash discount," said Allison Mac, a spokeswoman for GasBuddy.



