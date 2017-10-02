How to Help Las Vegas Shooting Victims

At least 58 people were killed and more than 500 injured when a man opened fire at an open-air concert in Las Vegas from a nearby hotel.

People looking for ways to help after the Las Vegas mass shooting are asked to donate blood and money.

City officials are urging people to give blood for the hundreds of injured victims at any of the three donation centers in the area. Because of the long lines, officials suggest people to make appointments with United Blood Services ahead of time.

Nevada officials also started a GoFundMe page that had raised over $750,000 as of Monday afternoon. Its goal is $1 million.

The official Twitter account for Las Vegas emergency alerts tweeted about the fundraising effort, started by Steve Sisolak, Clark County Commission Chair, who wrote on the page that funds "will be used to provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the horrific Las Vegas mass shooting​."

The Madalay Bay Resort, where the shooter was perched on the 32nd floor, tweeted it is in need of certified trauma counselors. Counselors are asked to report to Ballroom D in the hotel and ask for Tommy Gorbal.

Officials are asking those who are looking for missing loved ones to call 1-866-535-5654.

The Las Vegas mass shooting was the deadliest of its kind in modern U.S. history.

