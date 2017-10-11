How You Can Help Northern California Fire Victims

Footage captured by NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger depicts the widespread devastation caused by wind-driven wildfires that quickly spread across the North Bay.

Donations and volunteers are needed in the North Bay Area as local fire crews continue to battle multiple blazes that have wiped out entire neighborhoods and left scores of people unaccounted for in wine country.

The fires ravaged Sonoma, Napa, Solano, Mendocino and Lake counties, destroying at least 2,000 homes and businesses and forcing tens of thousands of North Bay residents to evacuate. Officials have confirmed 17 fatalities. Hundreds will return to their homes only to find ash and charred wreckage.

Below is information on how you can help recovery efforts. Some information is for people who live in the area. But there are ways that those outside of the region or in other states can help, too. This page will be updated but you can also stay current as needs change by visiting the social media pages of affected counties.

Donate or volunteer at an evacuation center:

Petaluma officials posted on social media asking for people to donate supplies, including baby food, pet food, water, blankets, and toilet paper, to evacuation centers. But as of Tuesday night, Petaluma's shelters were no longer accepting donations of goods with current needs met but would provide updates on social media or via the emergency messaging service Nixle.

The city of Sonoma reported the same information and said it would post additional updates on its Facebook page as specific needs arise. In Sonoma, volunteers are asked to register at the Sonoma Community Center, which is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sonoma County Animal Services will accept donations of food and other supplies for animals at 1247 Century Ct. in Santa Rosa. They have set up a 24/7 phone line for information and donations at 707-565-4406.

The city of Santa Rosa said Wednesday that donations were being accepted at the Salvation Army at: 93 Stony Circle, Unit D, Santa Rosa, CA 9540.

The city of Napa said Tuesday that no volunteers or donated goods were needed. Those who want to volunteer should sign up and update a volunteer profile here with the Center for Volunteer and Nonprofit Leadership.

The Solano County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that no goods are needed at their shelter. Cash donations can be given in person at the Suisun City KROC Center - 586 E Wigeon Way, Suisun City. Cash donations for animal supplies can be given over the phone through Western Ranch Supply at (707) 439-7880 or in person at 103 Aegean Way, Vacaville.

Donate or sign-up to volunteer with the Red Cross:

The Red Cross released a statement on Monday afternoon saying that it had met its immediate need for volunteers, but the organization asked interested parties to sign up online for updates, as more people may be needed in the coming days.

“As the disaster continues to evolve, the Red Cross will assess how community volunteers can best support the operation,” the non-profit said in a statement. “Those interested in volunteering to support Sonoma, Napa, Lake and Mendocino wildfire relief efforts, can sign up online."

People can also donate directly to the Red Cross Disaster Relief at any time by dialing 1-800 RED CROSS. To make a quick, one-time donation of $10, text REDCROSS to 90999. The donation is used to respond to disasters "big and small."

Donate to the Napa Valley Community Foundation:

The foundation started its Disaster Relief Fund in 2014 after an earthquake flattened areas of South Napa. Now, it'll be mobilizing the same network for fire victims.

In addition to distributing immediate grants to smaller, local nonprofits, the foundation says it will work with government agencies to identify recovery areas that need the most assistance. You can donate online and by snail mail. Click here for more information.

Donate to a GoFundMe or YouCaring:

GoFundMe has verified this donation page, created by winery owner Jake Kloberdanz, for general fire relief. There are also dozens of donation pages set up for individual people and families affected by the fire. All donations under that California fire relief section are backed by GoFundMe's guarantee policy.

The City of Santa Rosa also set up its own YouCaring page to assist Tubbs Fire Victims.

Open your home to evacuees and animals:

Airbnb has activated its Open Homes program for the North Bay. The program, established in 2012, allows hosts to open up their homes for free to people needing shelter. The company released a statement saying it was in need of more hosts to volunteer. Find out more here.

Milo Foundation, a long-running animal rescue group with headquarters in Point Richmond, was forced to evacuate about 200 animals from its sanctuary in Willits. Shelter staff are asking people who live in safe locations to open their homes to shelter dogs and cats as a result.



Places outside the North Bay accepting donations:

Love on Haight, a vintage clothing shop in San Francisco, posted on Facebook that it was accepting clothing donations and had a limited number of available shelters for evacuees. The clothing store has also set up a donation table outside for people to drop off clothing donations.

“We have boxes of free clothes at Love on Haight for you,” a post on the clothing store’s Facebook page said. “We have some spots to stay in the city and can help get supplies that you may need. If you make it to the city please feel free to use us as a home base. You are not alone in this...”

Tutto Capelli Salon in San Carlos is opening a donation drive. Owner Gina Hawk said she is collecting pet supplies, phone chargers, baby supplies, feminine products, and other toiletries to bring to shelters.

Ryse Youth Center in Richmond is also collecting supplies for victims of the fire. Organizers are asking for face masks and filters, adult and child diapers, hand sanitizer, deodorant and other toiletries.

Salute E Vita Restaurante in Richmond: The staff at the Marina Bay restaurant will be driving up and donating goods twice a day. Organizer Jamie Dooley is encouraging people to bring non-perishable goods, socks, blankets and pillows along with other essentials.

"As a Santa Rosa native whose family has been evacuated, it breaks my heart to see my hometown reduced to ashes," Dooley said. "We’re doing everything possible to support our friends and family."

Stay off roads and keep emergency lines clear:

Officials have asked the general public to keep emergency phone lines clear and to stay out of evacuation areas. A mandatory curfew for the Santa Rosa area has been set from sundown -- starting at 6:45 p.m. -- to sunrise.

Sonoma County Sheriff Robert Giordano also asked people to keep off the roads. He said that the department would be prepared to cite and possibly arrest people who violate the order.

"Don't drive on the roads unless you absolutely have to," he said.



This post will be updated. Have something to add? Email Gillian.Edevane@NBCuni.com. Check out full coverage of the fires here: