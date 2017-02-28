3 Dead After Small Plane Crashes Into Calif. Neighborhood

Homeowner David Swinfard describes the moment of impact when the small plane slammed into his house destroying it. He managed to escape with little to no injuries. Hetty Chang reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017.

At least three people were killed and two were injured when a small plane crashed in a Riverside neighborhood on Monday afternoon, igniting a devastating fire.

The Riverside Fire Department responded to reports of a plane crash at Central Avenue and Streeter Avenue around 4:45 p.m., officials said.

The Cessna 310 crashed under "unknown circumstances" about a half-mile northeast of Riverside Municipal Airport, landing on at least two homes.

"Upon impact, the plane pretty much split apart," Riverside City Fire Chief Michael Moore said.

"It was like a loud boom," witness Jose Bautista told NBC4.

The plane had departed from Riverside for San Jose, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Cessna's five passengers, which included a husband and wife, were returning to San Jose after attending a cheerleading conference at Disneyland, Moore said.

Three passengers on the aircraft were killed, and their identities are unknown as of Monday night. The other two passengers were ejected from the plane and then taken to local hospitals, Moore said.

Fire officials had previously stated that four people were killed in the crash, but they later confirmed that only three deceased victims had been found.

Moore added that the residents of one of the destroyed homes are not believed to have been home at the time of the crash. All other residents are believed to be accounted for, though firefighters are still searching for more possible victims in the wreckage.

David Swinfard, one of the residents of one of the destroyed homes, was sitting in his living room doing a crossword puzzle when the plane crashed.

"I thought, I'm going to have to get out of here or I'm going to die," he said.

Swinfard said he felt his house shook and that flames flew out everywhere. He immediately ran to the front door to escape and got only a minor burn.

Daniel Hernandez, who lives in the neighborhood, described the sounds of the crash as a "very loud explosion." He said fumes entered his room and he could feel the heat on his face before he ran outside.

Ana Duran, who lives just on the other side of where the plane went down, said that everyone in the neighborhood just ran to see what they could do to help.

"It just sounded like a bomb," Duran said. "I heard people screaming and yelling."

Witness Ernesto Torres said he pulled a woman from the flames.

Angelina Caballero, who lives across the street from where the plane crashed, saw a woman climbing out of the wreckage.

Aerial footage showed dozens of firefighters working to extinguish the fire in the Riverside neighborhood. Two homes were completely destroyed and several others were damaged, Moore said.

Elizabeth Espinosa said she was looking out her window when she heard a "zoom, big crash and boom."

"The ground shook. We were all in shock."

Angelina Caballero, who lives across the street, heard "this loud explosion."

She described the heat like when you open the oven.

"My house shook," she said. Her daughter said, "There's fire. There's fire across the street. The heat, it's awful. It's awful. Right away, boom and the flames."

Kimberly Wilmott was sitting on her couch when she heard a plane "super low" that sounded like a jet.

"It was very loud," she said. "I could see all the smoke and the helicopters."

"I've never seen it like this."

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the plane crash.

NBC4's Jason Kandel contributed to this report.