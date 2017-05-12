A high-profile gymnastics doctor who allegedly molested dozens of patients, including an Olympic medalist, faced two of his accusers Friday in a Michigan courtroom, NBC News reported.
The women testified at a preliminary hearing that will determine if there's enough evidence for Dr. Larry Nassar to stand trial on sexual assault charges. Both accusers described his "degrading" treatments.
A 22-year-old woman who competed through a local club recounted how Nassar repeatedly penetrated her with ungloved hands while treating her in the basement of her home, starting when she was about 13 years old.
She said she knew he did the same to other gymnasts.
Published at 2:54 AM EDT on May 13, 2017 | Updated at 2:57 AM EDT on May 13, 2017