Georgia Tech Student-Activist Shot, Killed by Campus Police

In this image taken from a witness video, police encounter Scout Schultz on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. Schultz was shot and killed by police, who said the student was carrying a knife and ignored officers' commands to drop it.

A Georgia Tech fourth-year student, who was also an LGBTQ activist, was shot dead by campus police on Saturday night, officials said Sunday, and the deadly exchange was caught on camera by a witness.

Officials said police encountered Scout Schultz, 21, after they received a 911 call claiming the student was armed with a gun, NBC News reported. Officers found Schultz carrying a knife.

Video shows Schultz yelling "shoot me" at officers, who hold out their guns, back away and repeatedly order the student to drop the knife. Schultz was shot after walking forward and ignoring orders to drop the knife, and Schultz later died at the hospital.

The officer who shot Schultz has not been identified, and it was unclear if any disciplinary action would be taken. And Schultz's family plans to address media Monday morning, the family lawyer said in a statement.