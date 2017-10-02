Mass Shooting Survivor Gabby Giffords: I Know This 'Heartbreak and Horror Too Well' - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Mass Shooting Survivor Gabby Giffords: I Know This 'Heartbreak and Horror Too Well'

The shooting in Las Vegas left dozens dead and more than 500 wounded

    At least 58 people died and 515 were wounded in a mass shooting at a Las Vegas Strip music concert, according to Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo. (Published 2 hours ago)

    Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, who survived being shot in the head in an attempted six years ago, said Monday after the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history that she knows its "heartbreak and horror too well," NBC News reported.

    Giffords and her husband, former astronaut Mark Kelly, have become prominent advocates of stricter gun laws, since she was shot in the head at a 2011 constituent event where 18 others were shot.

    "I know this feeling of heartbreak and horror too well," Giffords said in a statement. "The massacre in Las Vegas is a grave tragedy for our nation. This must stop — we must stop this."

    Giffords was giving a news conference in Washington, D.C., on Monday afternoon to discuss the shooting in Las Vegas, which left dozens dead and more than 500 wounded.

