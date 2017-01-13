4-Year-Old Who Read 1,000 Books Gets Library of Congress Tour

A 4-year-old girl from Georgia who has read over 1,000 books in her short life got a true thrill this week – a visit to the top library in the country.

Daliyah Marie Arana was named “Librarian For The Day” at the Library of Congress in Washington D.C., touring the facility Wednesday with her family and Carla Hayden, the 14th Librarian of Congress.

Arana’s mother told Atlanta NBC affiliate WXIA-TV that her daughter – who started reading on her own at the age of two – joined the state’s 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program and “developed that love of learning and that love of books”

Haleema Arana reached out to Hayden to see if there was a way to enhance her library experience and was invited to the nation’s capital.