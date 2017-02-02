More in US Die by Lightning Than by Foreign Terrorists: Data | NBC 10 Philadelphia
More in US Die by Lightning Than by Foreign Terrorists: Data

The likelihood of being killed by an immigrant-initiated terrorist attack is one in 3.64 million

    Lightning strikes during a thunderstorm on July 6, 2015, in Las Vegas. The weather phenomenon is statistically more dangerous to the average American than foreign-born terrorists, according to data compiled by NBC News. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

    Americans are more likely to die being struck by lightning or drowning in a bath tub than in attacks by foreign-born terrorists on American soil, NBC News reported.

    The issue of foreign-born terrorists attacking the U.S. has gained attention following President Donald Trump’s executive order banning nationals from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Syria, Sudan, Yemen and Somalia. But according to the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank, the likelihood of being killed by an immigrant-initiated terrorist attack is one in 3.64 million.

    It's likelier that an American will die by choking on food, being buried alive or drowning in a bathtub, according to CDC data compiled by NBC News. The data also show that Americans are twice as likely to die at the hands of right-wing extremists born in America than Jihadist-inspired attackers born in the U.S. or elsewhere.

