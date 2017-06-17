Florida Man Fights Off 5 Shot-Gun Toting Robbers With Machete

Surveillance video captured the moment when a Sarasota, Florida, homeowner fought off would-be robbers, one of which can be seen carrying a shot-gun, with a machete Thursday morning.

Police responded to a call at 4:45 a.m. about a man with a shotgun showing up at a home. The homeowner had disarmed the suspect and was holding him by the time police arrived.

The homeowner told police two other robbers escaped. The two suspects and two others were eventually found at a nearby gas station.

Suspect Alen Beltran-Vasquez is charged with two counts of armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Ronier Jauregi-Lorente and Angel Cabrera-Basulto are charged with two counts each of armed robbery. Jorge Valido-Leyva and Roberto Selcedo-Balanza are each charged with two counts of principal armed robbery.

All five men are being held at the Sarasota County Jail without bond and the investigation is ongoing.