An airport in Flint, Michigan, was being evacuated Wednesday morning after an incident left an officer injured, the airport said.

Michigan State Police said in a tweet that the officer is in critical condition, though the department did not say what took place beyond that the FBI is leading the investigation.

"Please keep the officer in your prayers. The airport is closed," a state police tweet said.

All passengers at Bishop International Airport are safe, according to a Facebook post on the airport's page.

It wasn't immediately clear what the nature of the incident was, but NBC 25 News of Flint reported that an officer was stabbed. NBC has not immediately confirmed that information.

A witness told local news outlet MLive that he saw a man in custody and an officer bleeding from the neck.

This breaking news story will be updated.

