Raleigh, North Carolina woman who was in the process of gaining legal immigration status has been detained and told her whole family may have to return to Honduras.

Every six months for the past three years, David Ramirez and his wife, Cindy, traveled to Charlotte to continue their visa application process.

Last week, the couple headed to Charlotte again, expecting the same routine, but this time his wife was detained.

Ramirez, who has lived in the country for 13 years, would have been detained too, he said, if not for his two daughters, who are U.S. citizens. Instead, he was allowed to leave, but given self-deportation orders.