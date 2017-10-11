1st Amendment Advocates Push Back on Trump's License Comment

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders played down President Donald Trump's suggestion that he had a higher IQ than his Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, calling it a joke. She also took shots at GOP lawmakers, saying "Congress has alienated themselves." (Published Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017)

After President Donald Trump said on Twitter that NBC News' broadcast license should be revoke because of the network's "fake news," officials and First Amendment advocates are coming to the defense of a free press, NBC News reported.

Trump's comment was "not only dangerous to the American people's right to access responsible journalism, it represents a clear misunderstanding on his part of how much control the federal government can exercise as it relates to networks and cable channels," Dan Shelley, the executive director of the Radio Television Digital News Association, said in a statement.

The National Association of Broadcasters called it "contrary" to the Constitution for the president to suggest NBC's license be taken away.

Trump had lashed out at NBC News Wednesday in two tweets that dismissed reports that he had asked for a nearly tenfold increase in the country's nuclear stockpile at a July meeting with top national security officials. After that meeting, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called Trump "a moron," three officials in the room told NBC News.



