A massive blaze ignited inside a multi-unit housing structure in Oakland Monday morning, killing one person and forcing firefighters to rescue seven people while battling heavy flames and thick smoke.

Three people suffered injuries as a result of smoke inhalation, fire officials said.

"I just heard screaming and breaking glass, sounds of wood breaking and explosions," resident Kirstin Evans said. "I looked at my window and it was all orange and yellow. I ran out of my apartment and it was all smoky and debris was all over the place."

The four-alarm blaze, which was reported around 6 a.m. at 2551 San Pablo Ave., triggered "multiple rescues," fire officials said. Heavy flames and smoke could be seen spewing from the building.

RAW: Firefighters Battle Raging Flames in Oakland

A total of seven people were pulled from the burning building, which is believed to house roughly 50 to 60 people, according to Oakland Fire Department Battalion Chief Eric Logan.

During their initial search and rescue efforts, firefighters reported seeing a person on the third floor of the building, but they were unable to reach the person due to heavy flames and smoke, Logan said. Fire officials later confirmed that one body was located.

Firefighters were quickly pulled from the structure for safety concerns, forcing them to battle the flames from the ground and via extended ladders, according to fire officials.

Four-Alarm Fire Roars in Oakland

Roughly one hour after the blaze ignited, crews appeared to be gain an upper hand in the fight. Large clusters of flames were replaced by billowing plumes of white smoke. Firefighters also managed to contain the flames to the structure involved.

Evans told NBC Bay Area that the fire may have been caused by a burning candle resting in a residence on the second floor of the building.

Red Cross services were made available to the displaced residents.

Monday's blaze comes roughly four months after the devasting Oakland warehouse fire that claimed the lives of 36 people.

Further information was unavailable at the time.

Stay tuned for details.



