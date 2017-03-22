Fears ISIS Could Plant Bombs in Planes Driving New Rules: Officials | NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Fears ISIS Could Plant Bombs in Planes Driving New Rules: Officials

Law enforcement sources said that concerns over terrorist groups developing explosives that could be hidden in electronics contributed to the decision

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    There's a new reality for thousands of travelers flying nonstop to the U.S. from eight majority-Muslim countries. A new technology ban announced Tuesday by Homeland Security restricting laptops, tablets, cameras and all electronics bigger than a phone. Peggy Bunker reports.

    (Published Tuesday, March 21, 2017)

    A new rule banning some electronics on United States-bound flights from certain airports in Muslim-majority countries is a result of fears that ISIS could plant explosive devices in electronic devices, officials told NBC News.

    Officials did not confirm or deny a recent New York Times report that ISIS was developing an explosive that could be hidden in laptop batteries.

    But law enforcement sources said that longstanding concerns about al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, an affiliate that has sought to hide bombs in aircraft for a long time, was a factor in the development of the new rule.

    A senior law enforcement source also said that intelligence suggests that a Qaeda could be helping ISIS develop smaller explosives.

    Dangerous Flash Floods, Landslides Wipe Through Peru

    [NATL] Dangerous Flash Floods, Landslides Wipe Through Peru

    El Nino rains that followed a terrible drought in Peru led to mudslides, flooding and overflowing rivers. The floods have displaced more than 100,000 people and have killed scores across the country. Meteorologists worry that it could get worse, as more rain is expected through April.

    (Published Tuesday, March 21, 2017)
    Get More at NBC News
    Published 46 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices