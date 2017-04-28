Family of Calif. Teen's Abductor to File Wrongful Death Claim Against FBI

“I believe that a kill squad went in and hunted my brother down like an animal and shot and killed him. I believe my brother was murdered,” said Lora DiMaggio Robinson, the alleged kidnapper's sister, in an exclusive interview with NBC 7's Artie Ojeda.

The attorney for the family of James DiMaggio, the man killed by FBI sharpshooters after allegedly kidnapping teenager Hannah Anderson in 2013, will file an amended wrongful death claim in the case.

Attorney Keith Greer will file the amended $20 million claim in Federal Court in Idaho on Friday. The suit claims FBI agents used excessive and unjustified force in killing DiMaggio in Idaho after a 6-day manhunt.

“We have serious concern that they were waiting for an opportunity to kill him and not waiting for an opportunity to apprehend him,” said Greer.

DiMaggio’s sister has much stronger words.

“I believe that a kill squad went in and hunted my brother down like an animal and shot and killed him. I believe my brother was murdered,” said Lora DiMaggio Robinson.

DiMaggio was shot and killed by FBI sharpshooters on August 10, 2013. Investigators claim he fled to Idaho after allegedly kidnapping the then-16-year-old Anderson. Days earlier, the bodies of her mother and brother were found in DiMaggio’s burned down home in Boulevard, Calif., east of San Diego.

Federal and state prosecutors say agents acted reasonably when they shot and killed DiMaggio.

But attorney Greer says FBI drone surveillance video shows agents had ample time to apprehend DiMaggio.

“If we allow the enforcers, in this case, the hostage rescue team, to be the executioner and the judge and jury, the system falls apart. We can’t have the police coming in and shooting people because they think they’re bad people,” said Greer.

“We want the same thing I’ve wanted from the beginning. I want answers. I want the truth. I want to know what happened to my best friend,” said DiMaggio Robinson.