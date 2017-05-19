Texas Assistant Police Chiefs Demoted in Bodycam Video Leak: Attorney

Two Fort Worth assistant police chiefs have been demoted to captain following an investigation into the leak of a viral bodycam video, their attorney confirms to NBC 5.

Assistant Chief Abdul Pridgen and Deputy Chief Vance Keyes were summoned to a meeting Friday afternoon with Chief Joel Fitzgerald, according to several sources familiar with the meeting.

Edited for Profanity: FWPD Viral Video

EDITED FOR PROFANITY: Video posted to Porsha Craver's Facebook page shows a Fort Worth police officer's interaction with a woman who called police to report a man grabbed and choked her 7-year-old son. The incident ends with two women and a 15-year-old arrested. (Published Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016)

An official announcement is expected from the police department in a 5 p.m. press conference.

Pridgen and Keyes had been placed on restricted duty amid a probe into who leaked Officer William Martin’s body camera video of a controversial arrest in December. Martin’s private personnel file also was released anonymously.

Video Officer on Restricted Duty After Making Videotaped Arrest

Martin was suspended for 10 days after he arrested Jacqueline Craig and her two daughters. Cell phone video of the arrests in December was broadcast nationwide and drew widespread criticism.

Craig called 911 to complain a neighbor had assaulted her son after accusing him of littering. Martin questioned why Craig didn’t teach her son not to litter and suggested the neighbor had the right to assault her son.

Weeks after the cell phone video went viral, footage of the same incident from Martin’s body camera was leaked.

The department launched a criminal investigation and a separate internal affairs investigation into the leak.

Pridgen and Keyes have denied being the source of the leaks.

The results of the investigation have not been publicly announced and it was unclear what the punishment would be. It could include demotion, termination, suspension, or no punishment at all.

A city council member told NBC 5 city leaders were updated on the investigation last week and told the result would likely be demotions for both chiefs.

The final decision is up to Chief Fitzgerald.

Assistant City Manager Valerie Washington confirmed the meeting was taking place but said she had no details on the decision.

NBC 5's Alice Barr contributed to this report.