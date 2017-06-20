President Donald Trump on Monday called North Korea "a brutal regime." Trump was commenting on the death of Otto Warmbier, who was convicted of stealing a propaganda poster while touring North Korea. The 22-year-old student was sentenced to 15 years of hard labor but was returned to the United States on June 13 in a coma. Warmbier passed away on June 19.

Neurologists are lending their expert opinion to help explain what may have led to the death of Otto Warmbier, saying an infection or blood clot could have killed him, NBC News reported.

Warmbier's family said he died Monday just days after returning from North Korea, when doctors described his state as "unresponsive wakefulness," or a persistent vegetative state.

Neurologists suggested that Warmbier could have died so suddenly after returning because he may have had pneumonia or other infection, which could have led his family to focus on quality of life over treatment.

Another expert suggested that his vegetative state would have made it easy for his body to form a blood clot, and that the long flight from North Korea could have made the clot more likely to break off and travel to the lungs.

Otto Warmbier Dies Days After Release From North Korea