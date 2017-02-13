Boston Terminal Evacuated Due to High CO Levels | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Boston Terminal Evacuated Due to High CO Levels

Police said the terminal was vented and reopened around 6:30 p.m.

By Marc Fortier

    Evacuations are underway at Logan International Airport due to a carbon monoxide issue.

    Terminal C at Boston's Logan International Airport was temporarily evacuated on Sunday night due to high levels of carbon monoxide, believed to be caused by a snow-melting machine, Massachusetts State Police said.

    A photo from the scene showed a large crowd of people huddled together in the cold outside the terminal. Massport said the pre-security areas of the terminal were evacuated around 6 p.m. "out of an abundance of caution" after a carbon monoxide alarm sounded.

    Massport released a statement following the evacuation. "The issue has since been resolved and the Terminal has returned to normal operation," it said.

    Photo credit: Massachusetts State Police

