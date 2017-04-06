Drugmaker GSK Recalling Nearly 600,000 Asthma Inhalers in US

The GlaxoSmithKline company logo is seen on the GlaxoSmithKline Plc headquarters in London, U.K., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2013.

The drug company GlaxoSmithKline PLC is voluntarily recalling nearly 600,000 asthma inhalers in the U.S. because of a defect that may cause the devices to deliver a smaller dose of medicine than they are supposed to, CNBC reports.

A total of 593,000 Ventolin asthma inhalers will be recalled from pharmacies, hospitals, retailers and wholesalers, according to the report.

The company said it had received an elevated number of product complaints about a bulging of the outside wrapper, indicating a leak of the propellant that delivers the medicine.

The recall involves three lots of the Ventolin HFA 200D inhalers manufactured at GSK's plant in Zebulon, North Carolina.

