
'Dreamer' Applicant Arrested After Calling for Immigrant Protection

Daniela Vargas' attorney said her protection status under the federal program Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals had expired

    President Donald Trump addressed Congress for the first time to issue a call for immigration reform, strongly condemning illegal immigration and calling for a wall between the United States and Mexico, yet also saying he would be open to laws that made legalization easier for immigrants. Trump spoke strongly against Obamacare as well, saying he wanted "reforms that expand choice, increase access, lower costs, and at the same time, provide better healthcare" instead.

    (Published Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017)

    An Argentinian woman, who was brought to the U.S. illegally as when she was 7, was arrested Wednesday in what immigration authorities called a "targeted immigration enforcement action."

    Daniela Vargas had participated in a news conference in Jackosn, Mississippi, hosted by immigration advocacy groups, to call on President Donald Trump to protect her. Shortly after, she and a friend were pulled over on the interstate by two Imimgration and Customs Enforcement officers. They arrested Vargas in a "targeted" enforcement.

    "We're disappointed they took her under custoday today," Vargas' attorney, Nathan Elmore, told NBC News.

    Vargas, who said she does not have a criminal record, had received protection under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, a federal program known as DACA. DACA status lasts for two years. According to Elmore, Vargas' status had expired several months ago and she was in the process of trying to reapply.

    Published 3 hours ago | Updated 33 minutes ago
