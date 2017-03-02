An Argentinian woman, who was brought to the U.S. illegally as when she was 7, was arrested Wednesday in what immigration authorities called a "targeted immigration enforcement action."
Daniela Vargas had participated in a news conference in Jackosn, Mississippi, hosted by immigration advocacy groups, to call on President Donald Trump to protect her. Shortly after, she and a friend were pulled over on the interstate by two Imimgration and Customs Enforcement officers. They arrested Vargas in a "targeted" enforcement.
"We're disappointed they took her under custoday today," Vargas' attorney, Nathan Elmore, told NBC News.
Vargas, who said she does not have a criminal record, had received protection under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, a federal program known as DACA. DACA status lasts for two years. According to Elmore, Vargas' status had expired several months ago and she was in the process of trying to reapply.