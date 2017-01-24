Dog Shackled for 15 Years Is Rescued, Taken to NY Beach

Watch as a dog shackled by a heavy chain in a bare backyard for the last 15 years is finally set free. (Published Monday, Jan. 23, 2017)

A dog shackled by a heavy chain in a bare backyard for the last 15 years has finally been set free.

The emotional rescue of Bear the elderly dog was captured on video, and it could not have come soon enough.

Animal rescue group Guardians of Rescue found out about Bear after someone phoned to let them know a dog in Suffolk County looked in need of a dog house.

“But when we got there, it was even worse than that," Guardians of Rescue founder Robert Misseri said.

"That’s when we discovered the poor dog had spent his whole life attached to a heavy chain. We knew then and there that we had to do something to make a difference in that dog’s life."

Misseri said Bear had spent the last 15 years doing his best to survive harsh winters with little attention.

The group negotiated with the owner that Bear should be surrendered to them, deciding they would make it their mission to ensure he lives the rest of his life in comfort.

After cutting Bear from his chain, the dog ran up to his rescuers with his tail wagging.

His first moments of freedom included a trip to be groomed.

He was later taken to the beach to feel the sand under his paws for the first time.

Bear is up for adoption. Anyone willing to provide him a warm and loving forever home can contact the Guardians of Rescue on its website.