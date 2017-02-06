Mickey Night Lights Recalled Over Electrical Fire Hazard

If you purchased a Mickey Mouse night light between July and November, it may be under recall.

About 3,000 Mickey Mouse night lights have been recalled after two reports of liquid from the device leaking onto electrical outlets, starting at least one electrical fire.

The holiday-themed night light features Mickey Mouse's face wearing a red and white Santa hat. It was sold at Walt Disney World, Disneyland and on the Disney store online between July and November.

The light is filled with liquid and glitter, which has been the source of the fire hazard. No injuries associated with the incidents have been reported.

The affected lights can be identified with date code FAC # 019808-16150 on the bottom of the device and UPC code 400009489637 on the bottom of the packaging. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission advises consumers to immediately stop using the night light and contact Walt Disney Parks and Resorts to get a full refund.

Walt Disney Parks and Resorts can be reached at 844-722-1444 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.disneyparks.com (click on “Safety Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information).