Wear Jeans to Support Victims of Sexual Violence on 'Denim Day'

April 26 marks "Denim Day," a worldwide annual rape-prevention campaign that encourages anyone who stands in solidarity with sexual assault victims to put on jeans for the day, NBC News reported.

Although the strategy may seem like an odd way of protesting, the movement began as a response to a 1999 Italian Supreme Court decision that overturned a rape conviction because the teenage victim wore "very, very tight jeans."

In that case, a driving instructor had raped an 18-year-old girl before her first lesson, but the Italian court said the encounter must have been consensual because the girl's jeans were too tight to have been taken off by the attacker alone.