The fire broke out in a troubled orphanage near Guatemala City.

At least 19 people have been found dead at the scene of a fire in a shelter for children near Guatemala City, the spokesman for Guatemala's volunteer fire departments said Wednesday.

Mario Cruz told the Emisoras Unidas radio station that firefighters were still extinguishing parts of the morning blaze.

But he said that so far 19 bodies have been found and about two dozen people were being treated for injuries.

The shelter has been criticized for overcrowding, alleged abuse and escapes in the past.

An earlier version of this story incorrectly referred to the shelter as an orphanage.