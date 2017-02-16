'Day Without a Woman' Planned for March 8

Protesters' signs are left near the White House during the Women's March on Washington on Jan. 21, 2017. The official Twitter account for the Women's March sent out a tweet calling for a "general strike" on March 8, calling it a "Day Without a Woman."

The organizers of the Women's March, which drew hundreds of thousands to Washington D.C. following President Donald Trump's inauguration, have a new day of action planned: "A Day Without a Woman."

The official Twitter account for the Women's March tweeted an announcement that the "general strike" would be held on March 8.

"In the spirit of women and their allies coming together for love and liberation, we offer A Day Without A Woman. #WomensMarch," the tweet says.

Historically, March 8 has been recognized as International Women's Day.

In a series of tweets following the announcement, the official account sent out questions such as, "Do businesses strive for gender equity or do they support the policies and leaders that perpetuate oppression?"

This isn't the first movement that aims to show Americans what a day without a large number of its population would be like.

On Thursday, a "Day Without Immigrants" took place in cities nationwide as immigrants were encouraged to stay home from work and school in protest of Trump's crackdown on immigration.

Similarly, a "Day Without Latinos" took place in Wisconsin Monday.

'Do Not Try to Divide Us': Steinem at DC Women's March

Gloria Steinem spoke at the Women's March in Washington, DC, amidst a foggy sky and thousands of people wearing pink hats. "This is the upside of the downside," she said gesturing to the crowd. (Published Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017)

More information will follow on what kind of actions will take place on March 8, according to the Women's March's Twitter account.