Day Care's Viral Message to Parents: 'Get Off Your Phone!'

Juliana Farris Mazurkewicz shared a photo of the day care's message to her Facebook on Jan. 27.

A Texas day care has no qualms about telling parents like it is.

In a notice posted on the front of the day care, the message is simple: "Get off your phone!" A parent, Juliana Farris Mazurkewicz, posted a picture of the sign to Facebook — and it has since been shared more than a million times.

The disclaimer, pointing out something that many people with an iPhone are guilty of doing, may not seem groundbreaking but it has struck a chord with parents across the nation.

Mazurkewicz initially shared the image to her Facebook on Jan. 27. The sign reads: "You are picking up your child! GET OF YOUR PHONE!!! Your child is happy to see you! Are you happy to see your child??

We have seen children trying to hand their parents their work they completed and the parent is on the phone. We have heard a child say “Mommy, mommy, mommy…” and the parent is paying more attention to their phone than their own child. It is appalling. Get off your phone!!"

The post, as of Thursday, has been liked more than 115,000 times.

Subsequent posts from the Texas mom included a photo with her daughter that read: "What even IS viral, mom?"

Thanks for the friendly reminder, day care.