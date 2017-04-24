One day after an American Airlines flight attendant became entangled in an altercation with passengers, his employer is investigating whether or not he was out of line. Thom Jensen reports.

The woman at the heart of a confrontation on an American Airlines Friday will be represented by the same lawyer working on behalf of the passenger dragged off a United Airlines flight earlier this month, NBC News reported.

Attorney Thomas Demetrio is representing the woman seen crying after a male flight attendant allegedly took her stroller by force and nearly hit her baby, he said in an exclusive interview with the "Today" show Monday.

Demetrio called the American Airlines incident a "microcosm of the entire problem," with "a flight attendant out of control." The attendant has since been grounded.

Video of the incident shows a woman sobbing while holding her baby, pleading for her stroller back aboard the flight from San Francisco to Dallas-Fort Worth. Witnesses told NBC News that the attendant also aggressively took the stroller away, nearly hitting her baby.