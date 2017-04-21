'I Want to Kiss You': Video Shows Ex-Teacher During DUI Arrest

Police dashcam video showing the arrest of a former Miami-Dade teacher suspected of driving drunk with her child in the backseat last month was exclusively obtained by NBC 6 Friday.

In the nearly two and a half hour video shows Saryna Parker, a former 8th-grade science teacher at South Dade Middle School, stumbling during a field sobriety test and slurring her words as she speaks, telling a Florida Highway Patrol trooper she wanted to kiss him.

"I want to kiss you. If you don't stop looking at me like that, I'm going to kiss you," Parker tells the trooper.

During the test, she was unsteady, swayed, failed to follow directions, stumbled and at one point touched the trooper on the back and said "I feel like I want to kiss you," the arrest report said.

Parker was placed under arrest, and as she sat in back of the patrol car, she "violently kicked me in the groin with her right leg then continued to kick my right rear passenger side door," the officer wrote in the report.

In the dashcam video, Parker can be heard admitting she kicked the trooper but says she was kicking the door. She can also be heard complaining about the students she taught.

"I’m so f---ing tired of dealing with these p---- a-- teenagers...let me go home for a while," Parker says in the video.

FHP officers responded to a report about a suspect crashing into a car on South Dixie Highway near Southwest 182nd Avenue in Homestead on March 19.

School board officials said Parker was a probationary teacher and has been fired. She will never be allowed to apply to Miami-Dade Schools again, officials said.

Parker was driving her Cadillac when she slammed into the back of a van, according to the arrest report. During the traffic investigation, the responding officer observed Parker slurring her speech and noticed the smell of alcohol on her breath, and saw a 10-year-old child in her backseat, the report said.

The former teacher said she "wasn't driving" and said she needed to use the restroom, the report continued. The officer tried to grab her arm and she "violently pulled away" and started walking toward Burger King to use the bathroom, the report said.

The 43-year-old was booked into jail and later released on bond.

She faces charges of DUI, DUI with property damage, careless driving and battery on a police officer. Police initially charged her with child abuse for having her child in the car but prosecutors did not pursue that charge.