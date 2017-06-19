'Extreme' Heatwave Blanketing Southwest US

Salvation Army volunteer Jackie Rifkin tries to keep cool at she works at a special Salvation Army hydration station to help people try to keep hydrated and stay cool as temperatures climb to near-record highs, Monday, June 19, 2017, in Phoenix.

Hot temperatures are forecasted for the Southwest Tuesday, with the National Weather Service describing the heatwave as "extreme even by desert standards," NBC News reported.

The excessive heat warnings are in effect Tuesday, the official start of summer, for all of California and Arizona, as well as parts of Nevada, Utah and New Mexico.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 122 degrees in Phoenix, while Las Vegas is expected to reach 17 degrees, according to the weather service.

In California, residents were asked to conserve energy through Wednesday, as the high temperatures are expected to drive up air conditioner use.