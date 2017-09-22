Puerto Rico Dam Failing; Flash Flood Emergency Declared - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Puerto Rico Dam Failing; Flash Flood Emergency Declared

"This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION," NWS San Juan said in a tweet

    Hurricane Maria caused widespread flooding and damage after pounding Puerto Rico as a Category 4 storm. Rescue crews have fanned out across the U.S. territory as it tries to rebuild amid an economic crisis. (Published Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017)

    A dam in northwest Puerto Rico is failing, causing flash flooding and prompting emergency evacuations Friday, the National Weather Service said.

    Operators of the Guajataca Dam said it failed at 2:10 p.m. ET, prompting the NWS to issue a flash flood emergency warning for Isabela and Quebradillas municipalities, the agency said in three tweets.

    "This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION. Busses are currently evacuating people from the area as quickly as they can," NWS San Juan said.

    The island is still reeling from a direct hit by Hurricane Maria, knocking out power and communications to most of the island.

