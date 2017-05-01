Paramedic Shot in Dallas; Massive Police Response

Live video from Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black -- this is normal and the video should return soon.

A Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedic was shot near the fire training academy Monday while responding to a call for help, NBC 5 has learned.



Dallas police and firefighters independently confirmed the shooting took place at about 11:30 a.m. along the 3200 block of Reynolds Avenue in East Dallas.

Police told NBC 5 DFR was called to a home when someone came out of a home and opened fire. DFR said an EMT Unit's vehicle was hit and a paramedic was injured.

Officials have not been able to confirm whether the call for help was legitimate or designed to lure first responders to the area.

The condition of the paramedic is not known, though Dallas Fire-Rescue confirms the injured firefighter was taken to Baylor Medical Center in Dallas and is undergoing surgery. NBC 5's Ken Kalthoff noted a large DFR presence at the hospital.

No other injuries have been reported.

The scene remains active and police are searching for a person carrying what has been described as a long gun. No arrests have been made and the shooter is presumed at large.



The incident is taking place not far from the intersection of Dolphin Road and Interstate 30. Dolphin Road is closed in both directions and a temporary flight restriction is likely forthcoming. Traffic on Interstate 30 appears unaffected.



People are urged to avoid the area.

Following the ambush assault on Dallas police officers on July 7, 2016, plans were in place to provide Dallas Fire-Rescue firefighters with ballistic vests and helmets to wear in the field during active situations. They are not mandatory and it is not known if the injured firefighter was wearing one a vest when shot.



