After 63 Years of Marriage, Couple Dies Within Just Hours of One Another | NBC 10 Philadelphia
NBC_OTS_PHILLY
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

After 63 Years of Marriage, Couple Dies Within Just Hours of One Another

"I just don’t know how I could live without him," Delores Winstead said of her husband, before falling ill herself

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Courtesy of Sheryl Winstead

    The Winsteads did everything together through their 63-year marriage, like watching the late-night news at 9:30, their daughter told the "Today" show.

    And until last month, Delores, 83, and Trent, 88 were remarkably self-sufficient, Sheryl Winstead said. Then Trent fell, and had to be hospitalized.

    "I just don’t know how I could live without him," Winstead recalled her mother saying, just a day before Dolores slumped over in her chair by Trent's bedside. 

    The staff in their Nashville hospital moved their beds next to each other, where they spent their final hours together — after Trent learned his wife was dying, "his heart began to fail," Winstead said.

    In Memoriam: Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher

    [NATL] In Memoriam: Influential People We've Lost This Year
    WireImage for Lifetime Television
    Get More at Today.com
    Published 2 hours ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices