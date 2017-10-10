Convicted Rapist Granted Joint Custody for Victim’s Son - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Convicted Rapist Granted Joint Custody for Victim’s Son

Mirasolo was convicted of attempted third-degree criminal sexual conduct in 2008 and served six months in jail. He went to prison for four years in a separate sex crime case

    Michigan Dept. of Corrections
    Christopher Mirasolo, a convicted sex offender, was granted parental rights to a child born from an alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl.

    A Michigan judge has ruled that a convicted sex offender has joint parental rights to a child born from an alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl.

    The decision, made by Sanilac County Circuit Judge Gregory Ross, came after a DNA test last month confirmed that Christopher Mirasolo, 27, is the biological father of the 8-year-old boy, the victim’s lawyer, Rebecca Kiessling, said on Sunday. The judge’s order said the the decision was “based solely on consent.” 

    But the mother, who is now 21, told NBC affiliate WDIV that she hoped Mirasolo would never have any rights to her son. Her lawyer said her client gave no consent and had not requested joint custody.

    The process was set in motion after the mother applied for food stamps and was required to name the child's father. 

    Mirasolo’s lawyer, Barbara Yockey, said he did not request joint custody. 

