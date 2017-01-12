Samsung announced in November that it's recalling 3 million defective washing machines and promised to offer fixes, but some consumers say the washing machines are still dangerous to use, Today.com reported Thursday.

Some machines have been reported to shake violently and explode. At least nine washing machine owners have reported injuries, including one report of a broken jaw. Some consumers says Samsung is mishandling the recall. One consumer told "Today" national investigative correspondent Jeff Rossen that Samsung did not returns "numerous" calls.

In a statement, Samsung said, "Since we announced this recall, we have leveraged multiple channels to directly contact more than 2 million consumers, and have already repaired hundreds of thousands of top load washing machines."

The company added, "Our customer care team is standing by and we strongly encourage anyone with questions about the recall to contact us directly at 1-866-264-5636 or visit our website at samsung.com/us/tlw.”