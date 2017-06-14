U.S. Rep. Joe Barton, R-Texas, said dozens, "if not hundreds" of shots were fired during the shooting, which lasted five to 10 minutes.

The bravery and quick response of U.S. Capitol Police prevented Wednesday's shooting at a Northern Virginia baseball field from becoming a "massacre," congressmen at the center of the terrifying ordeal said.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, two Capitol Police officers, and an aide to Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, were shot and wounded Wednesday morning as the Republican congressional baseball team held an early-morning practice in Alexandria, Virginia. The gunman, identified as James Hodgkinson, from Illinois, was also wounded after trading fire with police. He later died from his injuries, President Donald Trump said.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Al., and Rep. Joe Barton, R-Texas, recounted their harrowing experiences in television interviews Wednesday morning, saying U.S. Capitol Police officers distracted the shooter and ultimately wounded him, saving more people from being shot.

“After the first shot, then there was a rapid succession of shots, five or 10 shots,” said Paul, who was in a right field batting cage when shots first rang out. “In the field, I see Representative Scalise is shot but moving and he’s trying to drag himself through the dirt out into the outfield.”

Rand Paul Discusses Role of Security During Morning Shooting

Congressman Steve Scalise of Louisiana, along with multiple others, was shot this morning during baseball practice at a park in Alexandra, Virginia. The shooting victims were practicing for a Congressional baseball game scheduled for the next night when a lone gunman opened fire on the crowd. Senator Rand Paul was at that practice and says if it weren't for Capitol Hill Police on the scene, the shooting could have been much worse. (Published 2 hours ago)

At the same time, Brooks said he and others near the infield dove into the first-base dugout to hide from the shots.

Brooks said he and others in the dugout aided a wounded staffer until officers began firing back at the shooter.

"I hear loud explosions. I Look up and there’s a man with a gun. Fortunately, he’s a good guy," Brooks said of a Capitol Police officer. "He’s shooting back across the in field at the man with the rifle."

Brooks said the return fire distracted the gunman until he was downed by the officers.

“The only chance we had was the Capitol Police,” Paul said. “Had they not been there, it would’ve been a massacre… There’s no escaping a guy if he’s got several hundred bullets and we’ve got no weapons and no place to hide.”

Rep. Joe Barton, R-Texas, choking up as he spoke, recounted a similar scene. "Scalise's security detail and Capitol Hill police immediately began to return fire and Alexandria police also immediately came and began to return fire," he said.

Two capitol police officers were wounded in the shooting, authorities said. Both are expected to survive.

Brooks said even after one of the officers was wounded, he limped toward the outfield in an attempt to help Scalise.

"He’s loyal to the person he’s assigned to protect," Brooks said of the officer. "So even though he’s wounded.. he’s trying to make sure Steve Scalise is going to be ok."