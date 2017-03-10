$164K in Cocaine Found in Man's 'Snug' Pants at NYC Airport

A man returning to New York from the Dominican Republic was arrested after customs authorities found about 10 pounds of cocaine in his pants, officials say.

A man returning to New York from the Dominican Republic was arrested after customs authorities found about 10 pounds of cocaine worth $164,000 in his pants when he landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport last week, authorities say.

The man, a U.S. citizen, was "bursting out of his pants" when he went through customs at the Queens hub Saturday, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman said Friday. Agents said the man looked nervous and his pants "appeared to be rather snug."

He was taken to a private search room, where investigators found packages of the drug taped around both of his legs, the spokesman said. A photo taken of the man's lower body shows his thighs and legs covered in what look like casts.

A test of the white powder confirmed it was in fact cocaine, weighing in at 10 pounds, with an estimated street value of more than $164,000.

The man faces federal narcotics smuggling charges and will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's office in the Eastern District Court of New York.