'Cocaine Cowboy' Arrested After 26 Years on the Run

NBC 6's Julia Bagg has more after one of the most notorious drug dealers in Miami history was caught near Orlando.

One of the orginal "Cocaine Cowboys," a crew of notorious drug traffickers who operated in South Florida in the 1980s, was arrested Wednesday in Kissimmee after 26 years on the run.

Gustavo Falcon, who also goes by several aliases, including Augusto Falcon and "Taby," was finally captured by a team of U.S. Marshals from Miami working with U.S. Marshals in the Orlando-Kissimme area.

The team focused on the address of a rental property in Kissimmee, and while conducting surveillance, they saw what they thought was Falcon and his wife exit the house to go on a bike ride.

Authorities surveilled the pair for some time, and when they were able to confirm the man was Falcon, they stopped him at a traffic light in Kissimmee.

When agents stopped Falcon, he had fake driver's licenses dating back to 1997, using Miami addresses, federal officials said. The 55-year-old also had fake licenses for his wife, as well as his children, who are now in their 30s, according to U.S. Marshals.

Falcon did not resist the arrest and even confessed to his real identity, officials said. He was booked into the Osceola County Jail and was scheduled to make his first federal court appearance Thursday.

Falcon was known as a "Cocaine Cowboy" and is the brother of reknown drug smuggler Augusto "Willie" Falcon. The two, along with Willie's partner Sal Magluta, were indicted in 1991 for trafficking cocaine on speedboats from Colombia to South Florida during the 1980s. Gustavo Falcon fled before his indictment.

Willie Falcon and Magluta, whose drug charges were cleared, were eventually convicted of subsequent charges and remain in federal prison.