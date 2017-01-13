Christopher Steele, Trump Dossier Author, Is a Real-Life James Bond | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Christopher Steele, Trump Dossier Author, Is a Real-Life James Bond

His named Christopher Steele, but an ex-colleague refers to him by a more familiar moniker

    File Photo — A general view shows the MI6 building in London, Thursday, March 5, 2015.

    The former British intelligence agent at the center of the maelstrom over a 35-page dossier about Donald Trump and the Russians is named Christopher Steele, but an ex-colleague refers to him by a more familiar moniker, NBC News reported.

    "He's James Bond," said Nigel West, the intelligence historian and spy-novel author. "I actually introduced him to my wife as James Bond."

    Like the movie character, the 52-year-old Steele attended Cambridge University, where he was president of the Cambridge Union Debating Society. He was recruited by the Secret Intelligence Service, Britain's counterpart to the CIA, better known as MI6, right out of university, West said.

