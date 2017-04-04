'I'm Pretty, She's Pretty': Toddler Defends Doll Choice to Cashier

Brandi Benner took it to Facebook Friday and detailed her encounter with an inquisitive Target cashier who questioned her daughter's choice for a doll with dark complexion.

Brandi Benner knew her daughter was excited for the new doll she was getting at Target last week. What she didn’t know was that her child’s decision would be questioned by a store employee and that the young girl’s response would in turn go viral.

Benner said she took her daughter Sophia to the store to pick out a “special prize” after a successful month of potty training. Naturally, the young tot picked out a new doll because “the obsession is real,” Benner wrote on Facebook.

“While we were checking out, the cashier asked Sophia if she was going to a birthday party. We both gave her a blank stare,” the post read. “She then pointed to the doll and asked Sophia if she picked her out for a friend. Sophia continued to stare blankly and I let the cashier know that she was a prize for Sophia being fully potty trained.”

According to Benner, the cashier then asked Sophia if that was in fact the doll she wanted to get and the 2-year-old responded, "Yes, please!"

“The cashier replied, ‘But she doesn't look like you. We have lots of other dolls that look more like you,’” Benner wrote.

The mother said she became angry, but before anyone could say another word, Sophia jumped in and defended her decision.

“’Yes, she does. She's a doctor like I'm a doctor. And I'm a pretty girl and she's a pretty girl. See her pretty hair? And see her stethoscope?’” Benner said her child told the cashier.

The Target employee said “Oh, that’s nice,” and didn’t asked Sophia any more questions, according to Benner.

“This experience just confirmed my belief that we aren't born with the idea that color matters,” she wrote. “Skin comes in different colors just like hair and eyes and every shade is beautiful.”

Benner shared the unexpected encounter with friends and family on Facebook Friday. Her post quickly went viral, garnering nearly 200,000 shares, 30,000 comments and almost 500,000 likes by Tuesday morning.

“When I decided to share my experience about buying Sophia's doll I never thought for one second it was going to be seen by so many people,” Benner wrote. “I am absolutely blown away! Our family has received so much love, support and encouragement from complete strangers and that is just proof to me that there is SO MUCH good in the world.”

Target did not immediately respond to a request for comment.