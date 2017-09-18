Chicago Records 500th Homicide for 2017: Report

Four people were shot to death Friday on Chicago's Southwest Side, according to police. NBC 5's Emily Florez reports.

Chicago has reached a bloody milestone amid a particularly deadly weekend that saw at least 10 people killed and 31 others wounded in shootings across the city.

The weekend killings lifted the city to more than 500 homicides for the year so far, according to data from the Chicago Tribune.

Chicago police said that as of Sunday evening 490 homicides had been reported for the year, but the department's statistics don't include killings on area expressways, police-involved shootings, self-defense killings or death investigations.

Last year, which became of Chicago's bloodiest in decades, the city recorded its 500th homicide in late-August.

At the start of this month, police touted a 47 percent drop in homicides from August 2016 to August 2017.

The most recent fatality took place on Sunday night in the city's Chicago Lawn neighborhood. At approximately 8:20 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Richmond, three people were shot, and one, a 42-year-old woman, was killed when she sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

A 37-year-old man was shot in the chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. A third victim sustained a graze wound to the nose, and refused medical treatment.

The first fatalities of the weekend occurred on Friday night at approximately 8:35 p.m., when four people, including a pregnant woman, were shot and killed while sitting in a car in the 4700 block of South Fairfield Ave.

Three of the victims were documented gang members, and all were shot with a high powered rifle, according to police.

On Saturday, two more people were fatally shot, including a 21-year-old man that was shot four times while walking to his car in the 2500 block of West 58thStreet. He was pronounced dead at Mt. Sinai.

A 41-year-old man was one of at least three people killed on Sunday after he was shot in the face during an argument in the 2700 block of East 75th Street. A 30-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting in the 500 block of North LeClaire at 3:05 a.m., and a third victim, a 26-year-old man, was shot multiple times while riding in a vehicle in the 2400 block of South Western on Sunday afternoon.