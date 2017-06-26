Chelsea Manning Takes Part in 1st Pride March Since Prison Release | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Chelsea Manning Takes Part in 1st Pride March Since Prison Release

The 29-year-old was released from military prison in May after serving seven years of a 35-year sentence for leaking intelligence records

    (Published Sunday, June 25, 2017)

    Chelsea Manning, the former U.S. Army Intelligence analyst, on Sunday took part in her first Pride March since being released from prison last month, NBC News reported.

    Manning rode in cars for the American Civil Liberties Union and said she was "honored to represent" the organization at the parade in New York City.

    Manning, who came out publicly as transgender in 2013, rode alongside Gavin Grimm, the transgender teen who sued his school for denying him access to the boys' bathroom.

    The 29-year-old was released from military prison in May after serving seven years of a 35-year sentence for leaking intelligence records. President Barack Obama commuted her sentence in January.

