Charges Expected in 'Sickening' Facebook Live Beating

Chicago police are questioning persons of interest after a Facebook Live video surfaced showing a group of people beating and cutting a teen who appeared bound and gagged as they shouted “F--- Donald Trump.” NBC5's Trina Orlando reports. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017)

Charges are expected Thursday against four people who Chicago police say bound, gagged and violently beat a teenager with special needs while broadcasting the entire attack on social media.

Two men and two women were taken into custody Wednesday after being seen violently beating a teenager on Facebook Live. The suspects are black and the victim is white, and one of the suspects suspects allegedly yelled profanities about white people and President-elect Donald Trump during the attack.

At the center of the attack was an 18-year-old with "mental health challenges" from Crystal Lake. In the disturbing video, four people are seen cutting the teen’s hair until his scalp bled, all while he was bound and gagged.

“It’s just sickening, sickening,” Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said Wednesday in reaction to the video. "It makes you wonder what would make individuals treat somebody like that."

Police are investigating whether the attack was a hate crime, though they have not yet said that that it was.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi acknowledged the suspects made "terrible racist statements,” but said that investigators believe the victim was targeted because he has "special needs," not because of his race.

Police also do not "have anything concrete" to suggest the attack politically motivated.

“No matter what race, creed, or color you are, we are all human,” one resident told NBC 5.

Authorities believe the teenager may have gone with one of the attackers willingly at first, police said, after meeting in Chicago’s suburbs, where he lives. The suspects then stole a van and brought the victim to the city, police said.

After the torture, police say the teenager was let go. Officers found the victim walking in the 3400 block of West Lexington on the city’s West Side. He then led the police back to the nearby home where he was tortured.

Police said the suspects had been sending the victim’s parents text messages while holding him hostage.