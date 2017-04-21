Frenchman Who Gunned Down Cops on Champs-Elysees ID'd | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Frenchman Who Gunned Down Cops on Champs-Elysees ID'd

Karim Cheurfi was fatally shot trying to flee the scene of the shooting

    President Donald Trump offered condolences to France at a joint press conference with the Italian premier shortly after an attack shot and wounded three police officers near Paris' iconic Champs-Elysees. One officer was fatally shot. ISIS has since claimed responsibility for the attack. 

    (Published Thursday, April 20, 2017)

    The gunman who killed a police officer and wounded two others in the heart of Paris before being killed himself was French and had a long criminal record, NBC News reported.

    Interior Ministry spokesman Pierre Henry Brandet also told radio station France Info that officials found a shotgun and knives in the suspect's car, and three people from his family were being questioned.

    He was identified as Karim Cheurfi, 39, a Paris resident, according to a representative of the Paris prosecutor's office.

    Cheurfi was fatally shot trying to flee the scene of the shooting on the Champs-Elysees Thursday, in which what French President Francois Hollande has called a terrorist attack.

