Tearful President Obama Thanks Wife Michelle: 'You Have Made Me Proud, and You Have Made the Country Proud'

As President Barack Obama bid farewell to the nation Tuesday night in an emotional speech, tearful celebrities mourned his departure on social media.

Brushing away his own tears, Obama paid tribute to the sacrifices made by his wife — and by his daughters, who were young girls when they entered the big white home on Pennsylvania Avenue and leave as young women. He praised first lady Michelle Obama for taking on her role "with grace and grit and style and good humor" and for making the White House "a place that belongs to everybody."

In the nearly hour-long address, Obama thanked the nation he has led for the last eight years and urged his supporters to be vigilant in protecting basic American values he warned could come under siege.

Among the president’s more ardent supporters is long list of celebrities, who converged on Twitter to lament the end of a historic presidency and vowed to answer his call to activism.