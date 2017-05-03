Car Crashes at Mass. Auto Auction; At Least 2 Dead

WARNING: Live video above could contain graphic content.

At least two people are dead and a dozen injured after a vehicle crashed into a wall at an auto auction site in Billerica, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning.

Massachusetts State Police said they are assisting Billerica police and that "multiple victims" are being reported. Detectives from the district attorney's office are also resopnding.



There is no word yet on the exact number or extent of the injuries.

The accident reportedly occurred at the Lynnway Auto Auction on Charter Way. According to its website, Lynnway Auto Auction has been a dealer consignment auction since 1997.

Someone who was inside the building told NBC Boston the vehicle was inside the auction and someone was moving it when they lost control and hit a wall.

Video from inside the scene shows people milling around the building as the injured are being attended to. Aerial footage from NBC Boston's Sky Ranger helicopter shows dozens of firefighters and first responders treating injured people outside the building.

Family members of people who were at the auto auction have also begun to arrive at the scene looking for news on their loved ones.

No further information was immediately available.