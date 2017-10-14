Calif. Family Returns Home After Fires to Find Their Dog Still Alive

It was a happy ending to a scary story of survival, as one family who lost their house in a northern california wildifre went looking for their missing dog. (Published 2 hours ago)

For one family that lost their house to the North Bay wildfires, they are relieved to at least have found one missing possession: their dog, Izzy.

Jack Weaver and his brother-in-law hiked to the Santa Rosa street where his parents' home once stood, looking for their Bernese mountain dog.

Izzy ran off when the Weaver's parents were evacuating. His mother was devastated.

As they called for Izzy 36 hours later, amid destruction and devastation, she came walking out of the debris, covered in ashes and smelling like soot.

The 9-year-old dog has survived cancer twice. She has now also lived through a massive wildfire.